TABOR — Tabor Chamber of Commerce is sponsoring a Czech Day costume exchange and sale on Saturday, May 7, from 9-11 a.m. at the Community Center.
New and used items will be available. You are asked to bring in items you are no longer using to be sold or exchanged.
For more information, contact Kathy at 605-463-2482.
