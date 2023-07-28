PIERRE — South Dakota Attorney General Marty Jackley is warning consumers about home and roof repair scams that have surfaced in South Dakota due to recent severe weather.

“The Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division is already receiving complaints from the public saying they have been contacted by repair companies that have popped up overnight,” said Attorney General Jackley. “While we understand the urgency to get your homes or vehicles fixed in the most expedient manner, I would ask that you do not rush into making a decision regarding these repairs, no matter how good the deal seems, or that you are promised that you are in the top five of the order to have your repairs made.”

