BROOKINGS — SDSU Extension and NDSU Extension will host a free online webinar for families and caregivers of people living with dementia, Parkinson’s disease and other life-changing diagnoses on Thursday, Feb. 24.
The event, the second in a three-part webinar on Caregiver Learning, will feature representatives from the Alzheimer’s Association, Parkinson Foundation, the North Dakota Department of Human Services and the South Dakota Department of Human Services.
Panelists for the session are:
• Brandon Boe, South Dakota Department of Human Services/Division of Long-Term Services and Supports
• Janey Case, South Dakota Parkinson Foundation
• Kathi Herreid, Alzheimer’s Association – South Dakota Chapter
• Mary Weltz, North Dakota Department of Human Services/Aging Services Division
Each panelist will provide details about how their organization supports family caregivers and provide an opportunity for participants to ask questions on the subject.
“By the end of the Caregiver Learning Workshop, attendees will have greater knowledge about accessing services and support for families living with chronic diseases and other life changing diagnoses in North Dakota and South Dakota,” says Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist.
Each Caregiver Learning Workshop is hosted via Zoom. However, anyone without a computer or cell phone can participate as long as they have a telephone that is capable of dialing long distance numbers.
To support those without access to Zoom, organizations that serve older adults and family caregivers are being encouraged to host watch parties for the people they serve.
Contact your local library, community or senior center to see if they are hosting a watch party in your area.
Participation is free of cost, and those interested can register by visiting the SDSU Extension events page at extension.sdstate.edu.
For more information and assistance organizing a webinar watch party, contact Leacey Brown, SDSU Extension Gerontology Field Specialist, at 605-394-1722 or Leacey.Brown@sdstate.edu.
