PIERRE — Artists interested in applying to participate in the South Dakota Arts Council’s (SDAC) Artists in Schools and Communities (AISC) and Touring Arts roster programs have through Sept. 4 to complete application.
The Artists in Schools and Communities program provides intensive, hands-on education in all arts disciplines to students of all ages by providing funds to schools and nonprofit organizations for residency activities. Artists develop their own residency lesson plans and then adapt them for work throughout the state. Residencies are coordinated through the South Dakota Arts Council office as part of the Arts in Education program.
