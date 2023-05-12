The Yankton County Commission will consider a master plan for the Lewis and Clark Lake area at its May 16 regular meeting.
Updated: May 12, 2023 @ 11:36 pm
The Yankton County Commission will consider a master plan for the Lewis and Clark Lake area at its May 16 regular meeting.
In a related matter, the board will discuss a task force on zoning ordinances.
In other business, the commissioners will consider a Department of Transportation (DOT) striping agreement, a youth diversion program and the position of ambulance administrator.
Also, the commissioners will hear reports on the state of Yankton County 4-H along with District III Planning and Development matters.
The meeting begins at 6 p.m. in the commission chambers of the county government building. The meeting is open to the public and is also livestreamed on the county website.
