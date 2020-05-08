Area Nebraskans Mailing In Votes Ahead Of Tuesday Primary Elections

Despite the pandemic, the Nebraska primary election will be conducted Tuesday (May 12) as scheduled on the given date.
For voters in Knox, Cedar and Dixon counties, the ballots are in the mail. Those three northeast Nebraska counties are using by-mail voting, with all ballots sent to registered voters who mark them and return the ballots instead of using polling places.
At the top of the ticket, voters will decide U.S. presidential, U.S. Senate and U.S House primary races and the Nebraska state board of education. The following is an overview of county and local races and ballot measures.
CEDAR COUNTY
At the county commission level, Republicans will decide a primary between Craig Bartels and John Thelen.
“As of (Wednesday), we were at 45 percent (of ballots) returned,” County Clerk Dave Dowling said.
DIXON COUNTY
Only two local races and three local ballot measures are on Tuesday’s ballot, according to County Clerk Cindy Purucker.
At the Dixon County level, Republican voters will decide a District 2 county supervisor primary. GOP voters will choose one candidate from among Bill Koch, Deric Anderson and Iris Dutton.
In the Wakefield city council race, voters will choose one candidate from among Ross Hansen, Michael Wirth and Steven H. Greve.
In addition, Clark Township and Wakefield Township voters will decide property tax levy measures, while Newcastle residents will decide a sales tax measure.
Purucker noted that voter turnout has already exceeded the 2016 election, which was also a presidential election year.
“So far we are around the 45% mark, plus or minus,” she said. “I think that is pretty good. In the last presidential primary in 2016, I only had 35% total turnout.”
KNOX COUNTY
The only race is for two at-large seats on the Crofton City Council. The five-candidate field includes Arlene Steffen, James Murphy, Juliet de Shazer, Bob Evans and Gerald F. Steffen.
In addition, Niobrara Township voters will decide a property tax levy measure.
Knox County Clerk Joann Fischer said the voter turnout has already doubled the mark of previous years.
“We LOVE by-mail election!” she said. “It was very easy as voters did not have to request an early ballot like many other counties. This is one of the largest mailed in ballots in all counties. We sent out 5,320 ballots and so far we are at 50%, which is big for us as we usually were only at 26% other years.”
Fischer anticipates an early vote count because there isn’t a need to wait for precinct workers to bring the ballot boxes to the courthouse.
“Also, counties can begin counting the votes already on May 11, but we won’t,” she said. “I plan to have the counting board start counting ballots after lunch on May 12 and then add in the rest of the ballots received from then until 8 p.m. This is allowed by the Nebraska Revised Statute 32-1027(6).”
No results will be released until after 8 p.m. Tuesday (the official closing of voting), Fischer said. She will post results on the Knox County website after 8 p.m. that evening.
The canvassing board will convene at 10 a.m. Wednesday, she added.
