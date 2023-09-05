INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s department executed the warrant arrests of two females who turned themselves in at 10:54 a.m. Monday.
Updated: September 7, 2023 @ 1:04 am
INCIDENTS
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 4:57 Monday of an assault on Maplewood Lane.
• Police received a report at 5:26 p.m. Monday of domestic violence E. 13th Street.
• Police received a report at 7:40 p.m. Monday of vandalism or intentional damage on E, 12th Street.
• Police received a report at 8:30 p.m. Monday of drug activity on E. Highway 50.
• Police received a report at 8:41 p.m. of disorderly conduct involving 3-4 people yelling at each other on Piper Street.
• Police received a report at 11:40 p.m. Monday of child abuse or child neglect on W. 11th Street.
• Police received a report at 6:25 a.m. Tuesday of the criminal entry of a motor vehicle on Cedar Street.
• Police received a report at 1:34 p.m. Tuesday of the threat of harm or violence on W. 10th Street.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
