BROOKINGS — Jean Hunhoff of Yankton is among the six graduates of South Dakota State University to be selected for the 2022 Class of Distinguished Alumni by the SDSU Alumni Association.
Hunhoff is a 1976 graduate of SDSU.
Other honorees include: Darrel Bjornson ’67, Goodyear, Arizona; Linda Daugaard ’75, Dell Rapids; Kevin Moe ’88, Sioux Falls; Robert Streeter ’63, Fort Collins, Colorado; and Michael Torrence ’99/’01, Cookeville, Tennessee.
They will be honored during activities on Hobo Day weekend Oct. 28-29.
Hunhoff, a nursing graduate, had a 33-year career at Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton and Avera@Home. She served in a variety of patient care positions including hospital and nursing administration as well as being a leader in the home care/hospice field. She also has served in the state legislature since 2001 and is a former mayor of Yankton.
