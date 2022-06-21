• Michael Brown, 20, Irene, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions without order.
• Myron Fineran Jr., 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for intentional damage to property, unauthorized tampering with a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct and stopping or parking on a rural highway where prohibited.
• Brittney Archambeau, 29, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for tampering with a motor vehicle, first-degree intentional damage to property, disorderly conduct and stopping or parking on a rural highway where prohibited.
• Shaun Bentley Sr., 45, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
