FORT PIERRE — The South Dakota Municipal Street Maintenance Association (SDMSMA) has awarded Traffic Control Device Grants to the cities of Hermosa, Kadoka, Menno, and Summerset.
The cities each receive $2,500 via reimbursement for purchased traffic control devices.
The cities of Hermosa, Kadoka and Menno utilized their grant monies to purchase electronic radar speed signs. The signs are used to remind both residents and visitors of decreased speed zones.
The City of Summerset used their grant funding to purchase a flashing LED stop sign, which provides increased awareness at high-risk, high-incident intersections.
The SDMSMA established the annual grant in 2022 to provide funds to offset the cost of Traffic Control Devices such as speed display units, traffic count units, and other flashing warning signs for pedestrians. Applications are due April 1 each year. Recipients are announced at the annual SDMSMA Spring Training, which was held this year on April 26-27 in Yankton.
