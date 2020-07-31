100 Years Ago
Sunday, August 1, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 1, 1945
• The Yankton grain alcohol plant at Second and Walnut streets was under new ownership and management today – and also it had a new name. Instead of “Yankton Industrial Alcohol Corporation”, the name on the large sign above the entrance to the offices on Walnut street is “The New England Distilling Company.”
• Fighting dogs, members of the K-9 corps, have been ruled ineligible for membership in the American Legion, officials at national headquarters here said today. National judge-advocate Ralph Gregg ruled the dog ineligible after he consulted Webster’s dictionary as to the definition of “person.”
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 1, 1970
• The Yankton Girls All-Star softball team took the fifth place honors in the Tri-Valley Girls Softball Tournament. They downed the Viborg girls 18-3.
• Jerry Foxhoven and Terry Wright, teammates on the 1969-70 Yankton High School debate squad which racked up a record number of trophies in competition, have both received four-year scholarships from Morningside College, Sioux City, Ia., where they will be enrolled as freshmen this fall.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 1, 1995
• Memories of the E. Battery, Second Battalion, 147th Field Artillery will live on for years to come at Riverside Park thanks to the efforts of their fellow servicemen. The five officers and 128 enlisted men who served in that unit were honored Monday morning with the unveiling and dedication of a memorial plaque bearing their names east of the Dakota Territorial Capital Replica.
• Alison Means, Yankton, was among more than 60 students from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln who traveled to England this month to take summer classes at Oxford University, 57 miles northwest of London.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.