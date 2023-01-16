Weigand
This scene near Weigand Marina, photographed last year, shows part of the recreation area that stands to benefit from a Nebraska tourism initiative for the Lewis and Clark Lake area.

 RANDY DOCKENDORF/P&D

LINCOLN, Neb. —  An architectural firm is seeking public input until Friday on a proposed Weigand Marina expansion in Knox County, Nebraska.

The 2022 Nebraska Legislature passed the “STAR WARS” bill calling for more than $90 million in upgrades to state facilities along the Nebraska side of Lewis and Clark Lake near Yankton.

