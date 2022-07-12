The following events are scheduled at the Lewis & Clark Recreation Area this weekend:
THURSDAY, JULY 14
• 9-11 a.m. — DAY CAMP for ages 4-6: Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP for ages 7-9: Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
FRIDAY, JULY 15
• 9-11 a.m. — DAY CAMP for ages 4-6: Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
• 1-3 p.m. — DAY CAMP for ages 7-9: Join the naturalists for outdoor activities, games, crafts and more. Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center.
• 7-8:30 p.m. — NATIONAL PARK PROGRAM FOR KIDS: Join the National Park staff at Chief White Crane Amphitheater
SATURDAY, JULY 16
• 9 a.m., 10 a.m., 11 a.m. — WATERCRAFT for ages 8 and up: Pre-registration is required. Call 605-668-2985 or sign up at the Lewis and Clark Welcome Center. Meet at south side of Lake Yankton.
• 9-10 a.m. — MORNING STRETCH AND ICED COFFEE: Join the naturalist for a little exercise followed by coffee. Meet at Gavin’s Picnic Shelter #3
• 1:30-3 p.m. — PHOTOGRAPHY SCAVENGER HUNT AND FRAME CRAFT: Learn some photography skills and create a frame to show off your photos. Meet at Lewis and Clark Amphitheatre.
• 5-6:30 p.m. — CRITTER CRATE, SCAVENGER HUNT, & CRAFT: Learn and explore about the mammals from the area. Meet at Gavin’s Picnic Shelter #2.
SUNDAY, JULY 17
• 10:30 a.m. — NON-DENOMINATIONAL CHURCH SERVICE: Pierson Ranch Amphitheater
