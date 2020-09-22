Mount Marty University’s Bede Art Gallery exhibition season began with a display of fiber arts and weaving by Vermillion artist Phyllis Packard, entitled “Against the Wind.” MMU invites the public to join them for a free reception and gallery talk by Packard on Sept. 26 from 4-6 p.m.
Packard, a seasoned artist who has been featured in over 100 galleries since 1960, says her career has been focused on trying to find a visual and tactile representation of what she sees, adding, “The power of storm clouds over the river, the dancing sparkle of light on due remaining on the flowers, the bee humming his satisfaction with the pollen’s taste, the monarch’s beautifully excited discovery in every blossom, these are the influencers of my work.”
The tactile nature of Packard’s art holds special importance to her, as she says that she feels what she sees. Working with fiber provides her the opportunity to share that experience with the world.
All exhibits at the Bede Art Gallery are free and open to the public Monday-Friday from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. The gallery is located at 1105 W. Eighth St. in Yankton, on MMU’s campus, just off of the Marian Auditorium lobby. Mount Marty University asks that all visitors wear a mask and practice social distancing.
