New COVID-19 infections in South Dakota were down but active cases were up in Wednesday’s weekly update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The DOH portal showed 1,182 new cases this week, down from 1,254 last week, but active cases rose to 3,299, up 6% from a week ago. It’s the highest number of active cases since March 8.
Two new COVID-related deaths were recorded, raising the state’s pandemic toll to 2,940. Neither of the new fatalities were posted for the Yankton area.
Active hospitalizations rose to 66 (+13).
Locally, Yankton County recorded 21 new cases (down from 54 posted last week) and saw 20 new recoveries, raising the number of active cases to 99. Also, four new hospitalizations were reported for the second straight week. On Wednesday, the DOH portal showed Avera Sacred Heart Hospital with two COVID hospitalizations (one in intensive care), and there was one hospitalized case at the South Dakota Human Services Center.
Other statistics from the DOH included:
• S.D. Hospitalizations — Active Hospitalizations: 66 (+13 from last week); New Hospitalizations: 47 (+3);
• New Area S.D. Hospitalizations (6) — Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, +1; Yankton County, +4;
• S.D. Seven-Day Test-Positivity Rate — 25% (+0.8%)
• New Ares S.D. Cases (69/-57 from last week) — Bon Homme County, +5; Charles Mix County, +13; Clay County, +11; Douglas County, +4; Hutchinson County, +6; Turner County, +5; Union County, +4; Yankton County, +21;
• Area S.D. Active Cases (257/+5) — Bon Homme County, 16 (+1); Charles Mix County, 30 (+11); Clay County, 33 (-5); Douglas County, 13 (+2); Hutchinson County, 23 (-2); Turner County, 29 (-3); Union County, 14 (0 change); Yankton County, 99 (+1).
• Area S.D. Community Spread — All counties in the Yankton area remained at high community spread except Turner County, which was lowered to substantial spread.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.