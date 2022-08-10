Some Help For Township Bridges?

Yankton County townships have an opportunity to get some state assistance for road repairs.
On Wednesday, the Yankton County Commission held a special meeting to go over the application process for the state’s Rural Access Infrastructure Fund.
Commissioner Cheri Loest told the Press & Dakotan that there has long existed a gap in infrastructure replacement abilities.
“This fund was set up to help township-level roads — they’re called secondary roads — because bridges on those roads tend to be less than 20 feet (long),” she said. “If the bridge is over 20 feet, the county is responsible for it. If it’s under that, then the township is responsible for it. There’s a lot of those little structures across the state of South Dakota, and townships struggle with funding.”
She said the state set up the Rural Access Infrastructure Fund as a way of addressing this need.
“They funded it for two years — they put $3 million away to do an inventory of those structures, and then the next year, they allocated $3 million to be used towards projects in each county and each county would get a certain share of those dollars,” she said. “Our county in 2023 will be able to allocate $285,000 towards projects on township-level roads.”
No formal actions were taken during Wednesday’s meeting, which was more of an informational meeting to help give some guidance on the next steps for townships.
“Townships have to create what they’re calling a ‘five-year plan’ for these structures, and they’ve never had to do that before,” Loest said. “We walked through what form that would be and the deadline to get that done by Aug. 31. They also have created an application for funding, and that deadline is Oct. 31. Those applications come to the County Commission, and the County Commission can start reviewing those applications.”
She said the funds must be awarded no later than Jan. 15, 2023, and that the board will attempt to get applications reviewed and settled when it meets in November and December.
“Each township needs to sit down and go through their list of structures and decide which structures are a priority for them and which structures they feel they want to apply for and have the funding to match their 20%,” she said.
Loest added that this could be significant for townships in the coming years.
“This is real money,” she said. “When you think about $285,000 for next year and say all of the structures were just $10,000 apiece, imagine how many structures we could get done. This will make a real dent. For 2024 and 2025, we’ll have around $209,000 each of those years, so when you add that up, it’s about $700,000 over the next three years that we can allocate out.”
She said the funds must be used within four years for the aid of secondary roads or they will revert back to the state.
