The Friends of the Yankton Community Library will hold a Pop-Up Book Sale during the week of March 8-13, from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Featured will be gently used puzzles for $3 each and cookbooks and gardening books. Hardcover books sell for $1 each; paperback books sell for 50 cents. You are asked to use east entrance. Masks and social distancing are encouraged.
The Friends of the Library will meet in the meeting room at the library on Monday, March 15, at 5:15 pm. Masks are encouraged and social distancing will be arranged. If you wish to become a member, you may pick up a membership form at the library. Phone 661-0621 with questions.
