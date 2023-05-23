Carbon Pipeline

A map of Summit Carbon Solution’s proposed carbon-capture pipeline. 

 Courtesy of Summit Carbon Solutions

SIOUX FALLS — Minnehaha County commissioners gridlocked Tuesday on setbacks from rural homes and postponed a vote on an ordinance with the potential to scuttle two carbon capture pipelines.

The absence of Commission Chair Jean Bender set the stage for a 2-2 vote and a return to the issue at the June 6 meeting.

