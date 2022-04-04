Yankton County EMS To Stop Serving Irene

Due to logistics and major roadwork, Yankton County Emergency Medical Services (EMS) officials have chosen to start ending automatic service to the City of Irene.
Yankton County EMS senior paramedic Troy Cowman told the Press & Dakotan that Yankton County EMS has served Irene for years.
“The history of us serving Irene goes back almost 30 years when the Irene Ambulance Service closed down and they didn’t have an ambulance service up there anymore,” he said. “We believe there was probably some type of a gentleman’s agreement that Yankton County would just provide ambulance service at that time, and we’ve done so for quite a few years.”
However, he said that things have changed a bit in those three decades.
“We’ve just begun to realize there’s ambulance services that are now closer, including Viborg and Centerville,” he said. “With the time it takes a Yankton County ambulance to get to Irene, that could be close to a half hour by the time we actually reach the city limits of Irene. Then, once we get there, we’re actually crossing over the Yankton County line and going into Clay County or Turner County, just depending on which side of the highway we’re on. We thought it probably made more sense to have the closer ambulance services take over that area and serve the residents of Irene.”
He also added that Yankton County EMS has about 27 miles to go to get to Irene versus 10 for Viborg and 12 for Centerville.
Cowman said the longer response times are about to be greatly exacerbated by a major road project which helped serve as a catalyst for the change.
“The Highway 46 project is going to be beginning this year and it’s going to be a two- to three-year project,” he said. “Next summer, they’re actually going to be tearing out the roadway and doing a lot of dirt work and, at times, Highway 46 will be closed between Highway 81 and Irene, and when it’s not closed, it will probably be down to just one-lane traffic with a flagger and a pilot car. We determined that, since Highway 46 is our main way of getting to Irene the safest and fastest for us, now was probably the appropriate time we need to turn that over to those ambulance services because they come in from the other direction.”
He said that, in many cases, Irene residents would usually be transported farther away from Yankton EMS territory rather than closer.
“Some of the residents we were responding to up in (Irene) preferred to be transported to the Viborg hospital, many times because they have a doctor at the Viborg hospital,” he said. “What was happening for us was, our ambulance responds to Irene and then we have to transport a patient another 10 miles beyond that to Viborg. So, by the time our ambulance leaves the station here, gets to Irene, gets them to Viborg hospital and returns to Yankton, you’re talking that you could be out of service for two to 2 1/2 hours.”
Though officially to be implemented by July 1 after discussions with organizations in Clay, Turner and Union counties, Cowman said he’s already seen the bulk of calls for ambulance services in Irene being fielded by closer outlets.
He said that some areas close to Irene will still be tended by Yankton County EMS.
“We’re still going to serve the area up near Irene and to the west,” he said. “Anything west of 452nd Avenue, we’re still going to serve that area because it’s Yankton County. There’s no city residences that are on the Yankton County side. Essentially, anything in the city limits of Irene that’s west of 452nd Avenue is all businesses, and it’s pretty rare for us to get calls up into that area.”
Cowman said that, if a situation calls for it and for some reason other entities can’t make it, Yankton County EMS will respond to calls in Irene.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.