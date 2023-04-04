MMU Diversity
Buy Now

Bryan Daniels discusses building greater racial diversity during his speech Tuesday at Mount Marty University. The Catholic school in Yankton has seen its minority numbers soar in recent years, reaching nearly 25% of the enrollment of 1,000.

 KELLY HERTZ/P&D

During his campus visits, Bryan Daniels has seen a strong effort to build on the growing racial diversity at Mount Marty University and the greater Yankton community.

The Catholic university enrolls about 1,000 students and has seen a sharp increase in racial diversity during recent years, reaching nearly 25% of its enrollment. The influx has come in large part through athletics, particularly the relatively new football program.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.