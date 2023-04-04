During his campus visits, Bryan Daniels has seen a strong effort to build on the growing racial diversity at Mount Marty University and the greater Yankton community.
The Catholic university enrolls about 1,000 students and has seen a sharp increase in racial diversity during recent years, reaching nearly 25% of its enrollment. The influx has come in large part through athletics, particularly the relatively new football program.
Daniels spoke Tuesday night at Mount Marty on “Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI): What’s the Big Deal?”
Daniels works as a DEI consultant for the St. Louis-based Ameren Corporation. He visited MMU last semester and again this week. His work has focused on the Benedictine school’s effort to grow and embrace racial and other diversity.
“I see tremendous resources and opportunities here at Mount Marty,” he said Tuesday night during a campus presentation.
The campus itself contains the spiritual values that lead to racial and other diversity, Daniels said.
“You have the Benedictine mission and its core values: awareness of God, community, hospitality and lifelong learning,” he said. “You see communities are stronger when we share our diversity of gifts and experiences, which enriches all of us.”
Daniels’ message provides an important guide for Mount Marty as it enters a new era in its history, according to Bill Miller, the university’s executive vice president and provost.
“Over the last several years, as we expanded with more students through different sports and other populations here at Mount Marty,” he told the Press & Dakotan. “We have seen a significant increase to around 20-24% students of color and international students. It’s a very different place today than it was in previous years.”
MMU has taken an active approach to embracing the change, Miller said.
“And so, we recognize that we have to take into account the environment we have here and the community we have here,” he said. “We must be sure we welcome everybody and be sure we offer hospitality and build a welcoming community. This (initiative) is one of those efforts.”
MMU has ramped up its diversity initiative during the past year, hiring Karly Kattenbraker last August as associate vice president for student success.
“Really, this (Celebrate Diversity) month in many ways has symbolized kicking off these initiatives,” Miller said.
Mount Marty has entered an exciting era of growth and a changing student body and staff, Miller said.
“As you have these changes, it’s an important time to learn from the past about where we have been, where we are now and what needs to be done in the future,” he said.
“It’s important to learn from one another, from different folks from different walks of life. It’s not just underrepresented racial and ethnic groups. We have people who come to us from California, Florida and Texas.
“This is a unique part of the country, the plains. We’re a small rural community, and it’s really exciting for us to learn from one another and create the kind of community that’s consistent with our values.”
A SIGN OF STRENGTH
In his speech, Daniels noted some people see diversity and inclusion as a weakness or threat, and he acknowledged it involves trust.
“It challenges us to open wide our hearts as we share our lives and interdependence with every member of this community,” he said.
In turn, that bond makes for better schools, churches, businesses and government, he explained.
“Interdependence is defined as a relationship between two or more parties that depend on one another for survival,” he said. “Yes, it is about survival, a healthy society and a health community.”
Appropriately, Daniels noted his speech came not only during Celebrate Diversity Month but on a historic milestone.
“Today marks the 55th anniversary of the death of Martin Luther King,” he said, referring to the assassination of the civil right leader.
The three parts of “DEI” are different and not always achieved together, Daniels said. Diversity refers to representation, equity refers to fairness and realizing not everyone starts at the same place, and inclusion calls for all people to thrive and share in success.
“Diversity is more than tolerating people,” he said. “Some diversity comes naturally to a campus, while others have a challenge from time to time.”
Diversity promotes interconnectedness and more ways of looking at things, Daniels said. “We bring different knowledge, perspectives and views,” he said.
In turn, communities benefit when faced with challenges because they can draw on more strengths, he said.
“We’re better to solve things and come up with the big solutions,” he said. “That’s why diversity matters.”
In addition to his work with Ameren, Daniels serves as CEO for Action for Racial Equality. The business-led initiative aims to advance racial equity in the United States through public policy.
In his work, Daniels examines racial and social inequities, with particular interest in the racial wealth gap. He also spoke about social issues involving health care, education and law enforcement.
“At the end of the day, it’s about improving the quality of life for people,” he said.
The entire nation has been transformed by diversity, Daniels said.
“By 2050, the Unites States will be a majority minority nation,” he said. “Things are changing, and they will continue to change.”
EMBRACING CHANGE
Both Mount Marty and Yankton are in unique places as they experience more diversity and have the opportunity to embrace it, Miller said.
“For us, it’s more a question of why we want diversity. At Mount Marty, we want a community of people who are kind to one another and supportive of one another,” he said.
“We want to be open-minded and hospitable, a community where we learn from one another. Those things are part of our core values and community, all rooted in our Catholic Christian tradition.”
Whether a healthy campus or community, people need to feel part of it, Miller said.
“If you want people to be a part of something, they need to be included. You can’t just say they are present,” he said. “They need the opportunity to participate, to be recognized and to feel part of the values and what the community stands for.”
The influx of newcomers to both the university and community provides great opportunities for growth, he added.
Miller points to himself as coming from the Chicago area and learning the culture surrounding rural areas. The same can be said for students who attend MMU from widely different areas of the United States, he said.
“The kids who come here run into people that are different than them,” he said. “We learn from them, but they also learn from us. If they leave here, they will still take a part of us as well.”
