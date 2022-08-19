Yankton Thrive will co-host Music at the Meridian on Thursday, Aug. 25, and share updates for the current Yankton Thrive YES4 capital campaign.
YES (Yankton Economic Success) campaigns have been a vital part of Yankton’s achievements since 2007 raising over $7.3 million for community projects that positively boost economic development. Westbrook Estates is a shining example of a Thrive partnership project funded with YES investments to expand affordable housing in Yankton.
“Yankton Thrive is proud to partner again with NCDS for our capital campaign. They have been meeting with businesses and individuals to share our YES4 campaign goals and invite them to invest with us,” says CEO Nancy Wenande. “The community looks to Yankton Thrive to address community challenges and investing in this campaign gives everyone the opportunity to be a part of the solutions.”
YES4 campaign chairs are Doug Ekeren of Avera, Luke McDermott of Hydro and Rob Stephenson of First Dakota. These three leaders are supported by 21 campaign cabinet members representing small and large businesses along with individual investors.
The public is invited to the event starting at 5 p.m. Thursday at the Meridian Bridge grass plaza. Announcement will be made after the performance by Project:Constellation and before The Moon Cats take the stage. Stop by the Yankton Thrive booth to learn more.
For additional information on the YES4 campaign, visit www.yanktonsd.com/yes4/ or call Yankton Thrive at 605-665-3636.
