100 Years Ago
Sunday, June 27, 1920
• No paper
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, June 27, 1945
• The James River is again out of its bottom north of the city, inundating considerable hay and farm land as it did in 1944, although rainfall has been less this year. Up to 7 a.m. today the 1945 precipitation has totaled 12.59 inches.
• Final rehearsals are in progress this week for the summer school play which will be presented Friday evening in the Forbes Hall Auditorium at 8:15. The play “Nine Girls” by Wilfred H. Pettitt, is a mystery comedy in two acts. It is a recent Broadway hit.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, June 27, 1970
• With the explosion of Fourth of July fun and excitement, several rules governing fireworks should be kept in mind. Shooting firecrackers or fireworks within the city limits of Yankton is outlawed again this year. Fireworks are also prohibited in both the state and federal park areas in the area.
• A group of young square dancers from Springfield visited the Broadway Plaza Mall last night as they promoted the Springfield Centennial to be held July 2-4. The Calico Steppers has prepared old fashioned square dance numbers for the Centennial.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, June 27, 1995
• The Yankton Lions Club is making plans for its 35th anniversary on July 17, at the Yankton Inn. The club has served the community with many projects through the years.
• The James River will finally begin dropping below flood stage in South Dakota this week, the National Weather Service said Monday. The James has been flooding since March because of heavy spring rain and snow over the region.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.