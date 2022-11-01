YPD Looks Into Several Vandalism Reports

Vandals have been busy in Yankton the last few days.
In a press release from the Yankton Police Department (YPD), Chief Jason Foote outlined a number of incidents that began with a business in the 300 block of W. 2nd Street being vandalized on Saturday.
“On 10/31/22 we took two vehicle vandalism complaints on Burleigh in the 900 and 1200 blocks,” the release said. “On 11/1/22, two more vehicle vandalisms were reported and one to a house. One is in the 100 block of W 23rd, one in the 1700 block of Cedar, one in the 1700 Block of Douglas, one in the 1300 block of west 8th, one in the 400 block of west 5th, one in the 800 block of Grandview Circle, and one in the 1800 block of Mulberry. Damage was done to residential windows and vehicle windows.”
The YPD is asking anyone with information to call the department at 605-668-5210 or Crime Stoppers at 665-4440. Additionally, residents in these areas are being asked to review home security footage if available.
The matter remains under investigation.
