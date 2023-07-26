The Yankton County Fair 4-H Supper will be held Friday, Aug. 4, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Pine Acres 4-H Grounds, 905 Whiting Drive
The menu will include BBQ pulled pork sandwich, cheesy potatoes, green beans and a drink, while the child’s menu will include hot dog, chips and a drink. There is a price for both meals.
