April is National Child Abuse Prevention Month.
Keep your eyes open this month to spot a blue pinwheel “garden” that has popped up somewhere in Yankton. The weekly pinwheel displays, sponsored by the Southeast CASA (Court-Appointed Special Advocates) Program, feature 48 blue pinwheels to represent the number of abused and neglected children served by CASA last year.
The pinwheels are displayed in a different location each week in April to promote National Child Abuse Prevention Month. The pinwheel gardens will be at the FDNB North Branch, the Yankton Medical Clinic, First National Bank Omaha, and the Yankton Community Library.
The blue pinwheel, representing innocence, is a national symbol for child abuse prevention. A pinwheel reflects the bright future all children deserve and is a positive emblem of the effect we can have when we work together to prevent child abuse. Pinwheels also symbolize a happy and healthy childhood for all of the children in Yankton County.
Southeast CASA hopes that the pinwheels act as a visual reminder for everyone who sees them that preventing child maltreatment is important to the entire community.
