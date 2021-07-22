100 Years Ago
Saturday, July 23, 1921
• There were an unusually large number of hoboes in the city yesterday and local police officials maintained extra vigilance. None of visitors seemed to be looking for trouble, however, and most of them apparently were just stopping here between trains.
• Cutting of small grain has been completed in Yankton County and threshing has made good progress during the past week.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 23, 1946
• The South Dakota polio picture loomed more threatening Monday as swimming pools at Yankton were ordered closed. At Rapid City, where she visited South Dakota’s only polio center, Mrs. Lillian Olson, Yankton, state representative of the National Foundation for Infantile Paralysis, Monday summarized the case records by counties. She reported 15 victims, all children, were under treatment, and the death of an eight-year-old Monday night increased the 1946 South Dakota polio fatality toll to two.
• Four bicycle racks have been installed in the business district for the purpose of parking bicycles to keep them out of the way of pedestrians on sidewalks and from parking in front of plate glass windows, it was announced by city police today.
50 Years Ago
Friday, July 23, 1971
• BINGO!!! Seven Press and Dakotan readers brought in “blacked-out” Newspaper Bingo cards by yesterday afternoon and claimed their share of Bingo Bucks. Tomorrow ends the purple card go-round of Newspaper Bingo and new cards will be distributed by cooperating local merchants who also accept Bingo Bucks.
• Plans are being finalized for the opening of Sacred Heart School for the academic year ’71-72, which will begin with a teacher’s workshop August 25. A new subject, a foreign language, Latin — taught to enrich English — will be added to the curriculum this year.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, July 23, 1996
• Milbank man Stacey Nelson is pulling together a campaign for Congress. He lacks money, experience, and party backing, but has no doubts he can win against Republican John Thune and Democrat Tim Johnson. As an Independent candidate, he has an uphill battle but hopes to offer a fresh choice for voters outside party politics.
• A balky bus system is delivering Olympic athletes, officials and members of the international media to the wrong venues in Atlanta, sometimes after hours of waiting. Mayor Bill Campbell was summoned to ACOG’s daily meeting with the International Olympic Committee to calm impatient leaders who have pressed for quick repairs, and the mayor promises fixes to come.
