PIERRE — The Interim Rules Review Committee will meet at 10 a.m. (CT) Tuesday, May 5. In accordance with COVID-19 guidance regarding limiting group gatherings to fewer than 10 people, the meeting is being conducted via electronic conference with limited physical access in Room 414 of the State Capitol in Pierre.
The committee will review rules proposed by:
• South Dakota Electrical Commission (Department of Labor and Regulation); and
• Department of Game, Fish and Parks.
Those wishing to testify must register by May 2, 2020, by email to Kelly.Thompson@sdlegislature.gov. Testifiers should provide their full names, whom they are representing, city of residence, which proposed rules they will be addressing, whether they are a proponent or opponent, and if they will be testifying remotely or in person.
Committee members are Rep. Jean Hunhoff (R-Yankton), Chair; Sen. Lance Russell (R-Hot Springs), Vice Chair; Reps. Ryan Cwach (D-Yankton) and Jon Hansen (R-Dell Rapids); and Sens. Craig Kennedy (D-Yankton) and Margaret Sutton (R-Sioux Falls).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.