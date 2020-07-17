In Friday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota, the Department of Health reported 95 new cases, the largest one-day increase since June 3.
Meanwhile, Nebraska recorded eight new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Dixon County (county seat: Ponca).
South Dakota’s update included one new death. The state’s death toll is now 116.
The state’s case numbers may have been boosted by what state epidemiologist Josh Clayton on Thursday called “connectivity issues” with computer systems, which created unusually low numbers in some categories for that day.
Locally, four counties reported new cases Friday.
Yankton County recorded two new positive tests, bringing its total to 90. There was one new recovery (77). The county has 11 active cases.
Hutchinson County (Olivet) also reported two new cases, giving it 20 known cases to date and eight positive tests this month. There was one new hospitalization (4). The county has five active cases.
Douglas County (Armour) also added two new positive tests, giving it 12 cases overall. There was one new recovery (7). Five cases remain active.
Clay County (Vermillion) added one new case, its 95th. There was one new recovery reported (87). There are eight active cases.
Also of note, Bon Homme County (Tyndall) recorded one new recovery, its 13th, which means the county currently has no known active cases.
South Dakota statistics for Friday included:
• Total Cases — 7,789 (+95)
• Total Tests — 95,973 (+1,982)
• Active Cases — 865 (+23)
• Recoveries — 6,808 (+45)
• Hospitalizations — 763 ever hospitalized (+6); 61 currently hospitalized (no change)
In Nebraska, the eight new deaths brought the state’s total to 299.
Dixon County’s death is its second overall. Earlier this week, a second death that had been attributed to the county for several days was subtracted from the Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) website.
Overall, Nebraska reported 155 new cases late Thursday, giving it 22,134 cases overall. Total tests processed rose to 226,452 (+2,970).
According to the DHHS, there were no new hospitalizations (1,453), with 96 people currently hospitalized (-6).
Recoveries rose to 16,501 (+177).
———
As of Friday, two South Dakota counties — Harding (Buffalo) and Potter (Gettysburg) — had not reported a COVID-19 case.
As of Thursday, the following counties in Nebraska had yet to report a positive test for COVID-19: Brown (Ainsworth), Keya Paha (Springview), Dundy (Benkelman), Wheeler (Bartlett), Blaine (Brewster), Grant (Hyannis), Logan (Stapleton), Arthur (Arthur), Hayes (Hayes Center), Loup (Taylor) and Perkins (Grant).
