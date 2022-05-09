100 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 10, 1922
• A grocery store for the convenience of tourists and picnickers, and for the people who live in the north and west part of Yankton, has been opened for business by Henry Wolff. It is on the corner of Ninth and Locust, opposite Foersters grove where the tourist camp is located, and will be called the Tourist Grocery.
• Deep-sea diving, a novelty for Yankton, was in progress at the bridge site today, the deep-sea being the muddy water of the Missouri river. A foreman of caisson or pneumatic work was playing the chief role, garbed in the regulation diver’s outfit of rubber suit, helmet and lead shoes. His work is at Pier 7, where it was necessary to connect air line and shafts which are below the surface of the river as a result of the tilting of the caisson box during the break-up of the river last March.
75 Years Ago
Saturday, May 10, 1947
• Congratulatory telegrams and telephone messages were being received in a large number today by “Happy Jack” O’Malley, old time fiddler on the staff of radio station WNAX, who is today observing his twentieth anniversary as an entertainer with the station. O’Malley started with WNAX on May 10, 1927, when the studio was in the D.B. Gurney home.
• Cedar County farmers ordered 60,000 seedling trees for farmstead windbreaks and shelterbelt plantings for the spring of 1948. These trees are made available through the Clarke-McNary forestry project and the extension service.
50 Years Ago
Wednesday, May 10, 1972
• Miss Nancy Bernard, daughter of Mr. & Mrs. Daryl Bernard of Yankton was, graduated from Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital School of Nursing at commencement ceremonies. The class of students was the 75th to be graduated from the school. Her immediate plans are to work at Bishop Clarkson Memorial Hospital in Omaha.
• During the free trash pickup during Clean Up Week May 1-5 there were 49 dump truckloads of trash and rubbish picked up in Yankton. This was not as much as last year, probably chiefly because of heavy rains over the weekend prior to the pickup when people would have been cleaning up their yards and putting trash out for pickup.
25 Years Ago
Saturday, May 10, 1997
• Bob Devaney, who began a winning Nebraska football tradition in the 1960s and won two national championships in the 1970s, died Friday at a Lincoln retirement home. He was 82.
• It could be American jazz, or it could be a German schottische. Whatever style, music will be the international language of goodwill for members of the Mount Marty College Jazz Band. MMC band director Dean Rettedal will lead 17 MMC students and alumni on a nine-day tour to Dingolfing, Germany.
