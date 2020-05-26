• Mark Pavlik, 57, Creighton, Neb., was arrested Saturday for obstructing an officer, jailer or firefighter.
• Chad King, 51, Yankton, was arrested Monday for possession of drug paraphernalia and aggravated assault (domestic).
• Darrell Williams, 36, Yankton, was arrested Monday on two warrants for failure to appear and a warrant for receiving stolen property.
• David Blakey, 50, Yankton, was arrested Tuesday for possession of drug paraphernalia, violation of a protection order and possession of a controlled substance in Schedules I and II.
