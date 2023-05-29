HOT SPRINGS — Sixteen young women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss South Dakota’s Teen 2023, June 1-2. The theme of this year’s program is Ignite the Night with delegates judged on interviews, talent, physical fitness, and red carpet. The new titleholder will be crowned Miss South Dakota’s Teen in the first year of a name change from Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen.

The competition will be held at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, in conjunction with the Miss South Dakota competition. Showtime will be 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, with the new Miss South Dakota’s Teen crowned at the conclusion of Friday’s performance. Tickets are available at https://www.misssd.org beginning May 25.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.