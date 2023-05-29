HOT SPRINGS — Sixteen young women from around the state will compete for the title of Miss South Dakota’s Teen 2023, June 1-2. The theme of this year’s program is Ignite the Night with delegates judged on interviews, talent, physical fitness, and red carpet. The new titleholder will be crowned Miss South Dakota’s Teen in the first year of a name change from Miss South Dakota’s Outstanding Teen.
The competition will be held at the Oscar Larson Performing Arts Center on the South Dakota State University campus in Brookings, in conjunction with the Miss South Dakota competition. Showtime will be 6 p.m. Thursday, June 1, and 6 p.m. Friday, June 2, with the new Miss South Dakota’s Teen crowned at the conclusion of Friday’s performance. Tickets are available at https://www.misssd.org beginning May 25.
Throughout its 76-year history, the Miss South Dakota program has impacted 18,000 young women. Last year, nearly $59,000 in scholarships were awarded during the three-day event. The Miss South Dakota Scholarship Program’s mission is to uphold the four points of the crown: Service, Scholarship, Success, and Style.
Participation in this program provides young women with the opportunity to promote a platform of community service and share their talents, intelligence, and positive values while serving as role models in their communities. The program is run entirely by volunteers and is supported by private donations which help the delegates in their pursuit of academic excellence, service, and lifelong success.
The new Miss South Dakota’s Teen will take home at least $2,000 in scholarships, with a total of more than $12,000 in scholarship funds available to candidates.
The new titleholder will compete at the 2024 Miss America’s Teen Competition in January 2024. The Teen Pageant is open to young women ages 13-18.
The pageant will feature Olivia Odenbrett of Brandon, the current Miss South Dakota’s Teen. Olivia represented South Dakota at the Miss America’s Teen Competition in 2022.
• Briley Hope Steffensen, 16, Miss Siouxland’s Teen, Yankton, Talent: Pointe Dance, Community Service Initiative: Be True 2 You
