South Dakota posted 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 3,033.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
South Dakota posted 12 new deaths related to COVID-19, including one in Union County, in Wednesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
The new fatalities raised the state toll to 3,033.
For Union County, it was the 53rd death overall and the first fatality recorded since March 8.
There were 842 new infections reported, up 110 from last week.
Active hospitalizations tumbled to 66 (-15), the lowest level in four months. There were 36 new hospitalizations reported.
The DOH unveiled a streamlined portal Wednesday. It no longer posts active cases or recoveries at the statewide or county levels.
Also, it refers some information to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) website. According to the CDC, South Dakota’s seven-day test-positivity rate was in the 20-24.9% range. General vaccination information is also referred to the CDC.
Statewide community spread ratings are referred to the CDC site, as well. It shows high transmission levels in Bon Homme, Charles Mix, Clay, Turner, Union and Yankton counties; substantial transmission in Douglas County and moderate transmission in Hutchinson County.
According to the DOH, new area South Dakota cases for Wednesday included: Bon Homme County, +6; Charles Mix County, +17; Clay County, +4; Douglas County, +1; Hutchinson County, 0; Turner County, +3; Union County, +9; and Yankton County, +12.
New area South Dakota hospitalizations were reported in Clay (+1), Douglas (+1), Union (+1) and Yankton (+1) counties.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.