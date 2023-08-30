Beginning on Thursday, Aug. 31, asphalt crack leveling applications are scheduled to be applied to two highways in the Yankton area. The projects will be completed in the following order:
• S.D. Highway 44 — The project is seven miles, from the intersection of 447th Avenue to the town of Parker. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.
• S.D. Highway 46 — The project is 13 miles, from the intersection of S.D. Highway 37 to the intersection of S.D. Highway 25. The approximate time to complete the seal on this route is five days.
Traffic will be reduced to one lane and guided through the project with the use of flaggers. A delay of up to 15 minutes can be expected while traveling through the work zone.
Highway Improvement, Inc., from Sioux Falls is the prime contractor on the $190,000 project.
