Yankton Area Arts will be hosting its annual Kids Art Fest at Riverside Park on Tuesday, May 30, running from 5-7:30 p.m.
The event is part of the Ultimate Family Night from 5-9 p.m., which will also include pizza and the season debut performance of the Yankton Area Summer Band in the park amphitheater.
