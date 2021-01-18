Yankton’s Clothing Closet Seeks Winter Clothes

As the community bundles up for winter, Yankton’s Clothing Closet is preparing for its Winter Clothing Drive.
Donations will be accepted from noon-6 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 20, and Thursday, Jan. 21, at the Clothing Closet, 203 E. 3rd St.
“We will have a tent set up outside the Clothing Closet,” Kiersten Hansen, program coordinator for United Way & Volunteer Services of Greater Yankton, told the Press & Dakotan. “We just ask that you wear a mask when you drop off your donations, and we’ll take it from there.”
The Clothing Closet only accepts donations at its quarterly drives. Organizers ask that donations include clean and gently used casual winter clothing, shoes, towels or bedding.
“We are accepting clothing for all sizes and ages, but we do have a special need for youth clothing,” she said.
According to a promotional flyer for the event, most needed items include girls’ sizes 4T-14 and footwear of all sizes. Also, household goods, toys and undergarments will not be accepted.
“It’s really important that people donate clothes that are in season,” she said. “That way, we can really cater to the clothing needs at that time.”
She added that the Clothing Closet is always looking for groups of volunteers to help sort and organize clothing.
“A lot of our success is attributed to the commitment of the volunteers,” Hansen said.
For those in need of winter clothes, the Clothing Closet is operating on an appointment basis during the pandemic. Client appointments are available on Mondays from 2-6 p.m.
“We are allowing one person per household to shop for everybody in their household,” she said. “We just ask that they wear a mask and abide by social distancing.”
Vouchers are no longer required, but there is a brief application to fill out, she said.
In 2018, the Clothing Closet, which had been at the Human Services Center on the north side of Yankton, closed and reopened in its new location in 2019 under the United Way.
Since then, it has held seven clothing drives.
“In the last 21 months, the Clothing Closet has served over 1,500 individuals of all ages through its weekly distributions,” Hansen said. “That has totaled over 25,000 items of clothing in just less than two years.”
The mission of the Clothing Closet is to offer community members who are struggling to make ends meet the opportunity to receive free, quality clothing in a dignified and welcoming space, she said.
“There’s definitely a need in the community,” Hansen said. “It’s so great that our community can help us and provide clothing.”
Clothing donations will not be accepted outside of clothing drive times.
For more information on appointments, volunteering or the clothing drive, call United Way of Greater Yankton at 605-665-6766.
