First Dakota National Bank will host AgriVisions 2021 webinar featuring Eric Snodgrass and Dr. David Kohl presenting “Weather & Economics Unplugged.” This webinar is scheduled for Jan. 26, 2021, from noon-2:30 p.m.
Nate Franzen, President of First Dakota’s Ag Banking Division, states, “Mark Tuesday, Jan. 26, on your calendar and plan to join the AgriVisions 2021 educational webinar. Eric Snodgrass, Atmospheric Scientist at Nutrien Ag Solutions, will provide his latest update on weather trends in the U.S. and abroad that impact the bottom line of your business. Dr. David Kohl, Agricultural Economist, will elaborate on the state of agriculture, as well as the U.S. and global economies, and the implications on business strategy. Join us for this new and unique webinar format for AgriVisions 2021.”
For full details and to RSVP, visit FirstDakotaAg.com or call 800-657-5826. When you RSVP, provide your email address to receive a link to the webinar. Login information will also be available at FirstDakotaAg.com
