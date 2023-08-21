The Yankton School District (YSD) aims to get everyone on board for a safe year with a new program on safe bus riding for kids.
The idea for the program came out of a recent state-level transportation meeting, YSD Transportation Coordinator Lori Rust told the Press & Dakotan.
“One of the topics was stop-arm violations and what we can do about them,” she said.
By law, all school buses must have an extendable, blinking, red stop sign mounted on the driver’s side of the bus to remind motorists that they must stop until the school bus driver retracts the stop arm.
When approaching a school bus, drivers must stop at least 15 feet away from the bus and may not proceed until visual signals are turned off.
In terms of technology, the school district has been keeping up with safety devices for its school buses.
In 2019, YSD had flashing LED driver-alert systems installed on the back of all its school buses. These external lights display a “Caution Stopping” alert to drivers approaching from the rear of the bus followed by a “STOP Do Not Pass” alert while the bus loads or unloads students. The LEDs can be synced with the other flashing lights on the bus for added, attention-grabbing effect.
Also, camera systems on the YSD school buses record the entire while that the bus is in operation. They are set up to capture the passing driver and the vehicle’s license plate. This photographic evidence is passed on to the sheriff’s office for follow-up.
Though school-bus drivers must be aware of safety all the time, it’s not the only thing they must do.
“(The driver) drives a large vehicle in all kinds of weather and traffic conditions, manages the students on the bus and contends with other drivers on the road,” Rust said. “(But), the biggest challenge is getting your students on and off the bus safely.”
Last year, YSD bus drivers reported 33 stop-arm violations, Rust said.
On average, 33 school-age children die nationally in school-bus related crashes each year, she said. Also, nearly two-thirds of school-age children killed in school-bus related crashes each year are killed outside the bus, and of that total, two-thirds are killed by the school buses. Half of all school-age pedestrians killed in school bus related crashes are 5-7 years old.
At the transportation meeting, state law enforcement officials said they lack the funding needed to keep track of stop-arm violations and suggested that driver and student education on school bus safety could help by raising awareness.
YSD driver Bob Miles told the Press & Dakotan that concern for the students is the core reason for the training.
“We see a lot of things that we wish we didn’t see,” he said. “Just about all of us have had someone who passes (the bus) when they shouldn’t pass.”
At the end of the last school year, Miles said he was driving a bus full of students on a two-lane road when he was passed on the left.
“A state patrolman coming in the other direction had to pull off on the side of the road and stop, and I had to slow down so (the passing vehicle) could get around me,” he said.
Miles said his wife, Connie Miles, also a YSD bus driver, once had a driver violate the stop arm as the children were disembarking.
“At (that) drop-off, they come around from a two-lane road to a one-lane road,” he said. “They were in such a hurry, and there was only a single lane, (so) they passed her on the right.
“That scares everybody.”
Years ago, YSD would bring buses to the schools the first week of school for a tour on proper bus behavior, which included not only etiquette but also safety rules for every elementary student, Rust said.
“I decided to enhance what has been done in the past and arranged for the ‘Transportation Safety & Rider Expectation’ educational experience,” she said. “Our bus drivers will be present on the buses and have additional YSD staff to assist in teaching the students the ridership expectations and to learn about bus safety when entering and exiting the bus.”
Students will learn by doing regarding safely waiting for the bus to arrive as well as safe boarding and disembarking the bus from either side of the street, Rust said.
Safety classes will be held at Beadle and Stewart elementary schools on Wednesday and at Lincoln and Webster elementary schools on Thursday. Bus drivers will be back to each elementary school again next week, after all the junior kindergarten and kindergarten students have started school, she said.
“YSD has continuous training for the drivers in regard to ridership safety,” she said, adding though drivers speak with their riders about how to enter and exit the bus, it can be difficult to reach all the riders. “This new training will allow our riders to know what is expected of them, because how can we expect them to know unless we teach them?”
