Final Bows

Yankton city commissioners Jacob Hoffner and Chris Ferdig will certainly never be able to call their time on the board boring.
In the three terms served by Hoffner and two by Ferdig, the board dealt with some of the city’s biggest decisions in recent memory — involving everything from triumphant projects to natural cataclysms.
On Monday, these two will take part in their final meeting of the Yankton City Commission before reorganization and their seats are occupied by new and returning faces.
Recently, both commissioners sat down with the Press & Dakotan to discuss their time on the board.
For Hoffner, it was some previous experience with the City of Yankton that got him interested in elected office.
“It happened through getting hooked on government when I was airport manager from 1996-2006,” Hoffner said. “I kind of got involved in the Municipal League and I was the chair of the South Dakota Airport Managers. I got involved in the airport quite a bit and thought I could help out and (take) some of the things I’d learned and put them to good use for the future of Yankton by running for City Commission.”
Hoffner was successful in his first campaign in 2011. He was even the top vote-getter with 27% of the vote.
For Ferdig, the interest in running for office grew out of watching meetings unfold.
“I started listening to some of the meetings, going to the meetings and I got the bug a little bit,” he said.
However, it would take Ferdig a few tries before he was successful.
“The third time’s a charm,” he said.
In both the 2012 and 2013 municipal elections, Ferdig finished fourth in voting. But when the votes were tallied in the 2014 election, Ferdig finished only a few votes out of first place.
He said it was quite the learning experience when he did finally make it onto the commission.
“Of course, I was really excited going into it,” he said. “What you think it’s like, it’s not even close. You can’t go into it thinking you’re going to change everything, but that wasn’t necessarily a bad variation — just a different one.”
Hoffner said that he had wanted to apply many of the same principles to city government as he had with private business, but found that approach easier said than done.
“Some of that stuff doesn’t work,” he said. “It’s just different, city government. … Some of it does work with common-sense values, but it was a learning experience. I knew this going in, but it sure was an eye-opener to realize all of the things going on. It’s overwhelming. It’s very similar to a state or national (government) in a small way.”
During their tenures on the board, Ferdig and Hoffner have been part of the decision-making on some of the most consequential policy agreements and projects conceived in the last decade of Yankton’s history — be it a long-sought aquatic center or settling years of contention between the city and BY-Water. Commissioner Hoffner even served as Yankton’s mayor from 2017-2018.
In Ferdig’s eyes, while the pool and façade grant were memorable accomplishments, it’s some of the less glamorous accomplishments he looks back on with pride.
“Some of the stuff for me that I feel most proud of actually accomplishing are the not-so-sexy things like the agreement with BY-Water,” he said. “It was absolutely huge in order to let the city start to expand outside of city limits. The recycling was a big one, and (there were) some of the street projects like north Douglas that they’d been dealing with forever, wanting to get that done and having to reach an agreement with property owners.”
Hoffner said the implementation of single-stream recycling was one of the biggest highlights of his time on the board, even if the market for it has changed drastically.
“I campaigned on single-stream, and the reason why I did was because it just made sense to me,” he said. “Although the market collapsed, we still did a good thing for the environment. Just think of the millions of pounds we have recycled.”
Though many projects have been accomplished in the time that Hoffner and Ferdig have sat on the commission, the city has also faced a number of challenges. Aging infrastructure has necessitated finding creative means of funding replacements. In 2019, the city faced unprecedented flooding, and the two commissioners have been on the commission as it has had to grapple with the initial responses to the COVID-19 pandemic.
“This last six months in regards to the COVID pandemic, nothing else has compared to that in the six years that I’ve been on there,” Ferdig said. “I still look back and think, ‘Did we make the right decision?’ There’s different things I would’ve done differently probably, looking back. But this is a first for everybody.”
In fact, both Ferdig and Hoffner saw their final terms extended by two months as a result of the pandemic. Reorganization is usually set for May following the April election; however, this year’s municipal election was moved to June 2 to coincide with the state’s primary election in an effort to reduce COVID-19 transmission.
While Hoffner cited the initial municipal response to COVID-19 and the decisions on closing and reopening businesses as one of the biggest challenges of his time on the board, he also said he wrestled with the placement of the water treatment facility.
“Another one that was hard was not to move the water treatment facility farther east,” he said. “It just added so much more money to the taxpayer’s (burden) and we already had such a huge price tag of approximately $37 million. I just couldn’t see it in my heart to move it, although I wanted it moved away from that area. Turns out we listened to the citizens to find a happy medium to save a bunch of money, keep it where it is and make it as aesthetically pleasing as possible.”
Ferdig said he ultimately learned a lot about the community while serving on the board.
“Yankton’s actually a pretty great place,” he said. “People understand what’s going on. Public involvement in a lot of things is very high and people really like their city and want it to go forward.”
Hoffner said that there’s been far more wins over the last decade than challenges holding it back.
“The bottom line is we didn’t hinder progress and we got a lot of projects done,” he said. “I think of the things we have done — downtown, Walnut, the bridge plaza, playgrounds, redoing the sign ordinance, the animal ordinance, water treatment, the partnership with the Mount Marty fieldhouse. There’s so many projects we think could’ve been done or could’ve been done better, but overall, we think of the wins we do have.”
He said that these wins are the result of a city-elected body and staff working together.
“It comes down to the professionalism of the staff and the fellow commissioners that work together and say, ‘Hey, we’ll do this,’” he said.
In January, both commissioners announced that they were not seeking another term.
Hoffner said that he’s not ruling out further public service, but it was about time to take a few steps back.
“I just want to take a breath,” he said. “I’m just kind of sitting back for a little bit, enjoying the family a little more. I’ve been involved in so many things in the community from Riverboat Days to the Optimists Club and, of course, City Commission. I think I’ll just take a second retirement, if you will, and take a break.”
Ferdig’s next adventure has taken him across the Missouri River and on to a new business venture.
“I got married about six months ago and am actually moving south of the border about 30 miles to Wausa, Nebraska,” he said. “We bought a café that we’re going to open up late in the year — a barbecue house.”
He said he doesn’t have any plans regarding further public service at this time.
