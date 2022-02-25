A Four-Lane Future?

After decades of unsuccessful efforts by supporters, a Nebraska legislator believes the time has come for a four-lane expressway between Norfolk, Nebraska, and Yankton.
State Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk introduced LB 1274, which includes improvements for the 57-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 81 between Norfolk, Nebraska, and Yankton.
Flood believes the Norfolk-Yankton segment should have been included in the Nebraska expressway, since Norfolk met the criteria with nearly 25,000 residents.
“The 1988 Legislature passed and adopted an expressway plan linking cities of 15,000 with the interstate,” he said. “Interestingly, Norfolk to Yankton wasn’t on the 1988 expressway plan nor was (U.S.) Highway 20 from Randolph to South Sioux City.”
In the latest census, Yankton has surpassed 15,000 residents, a figure that grows to about 20,000 residents when including the Lewis and Clark Lake area.
Flood believes the time has come to make the Yankton-Norfolk segment a priority. He pointed to the availability of federal pandemic relief funds and federal money for infrastructure projects.
In addition, Flood cited Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts’ support for improved roads and other infrastructure. The political landscape will change next year, as Ricketts cannot run again under term limits.
“Gov. Ricketts has been going after the roads and taking the bull by the horns,” Flood said. “We’ll have a new governor in January, and that person will set priorities.”
Flood noted the changed traffic patterns of U.S. Highway 81 not only in terms of numbers but also types of vehicles.
“This is a safety issue for our communities. We have a number of fatalities on that stretch of highway,” he said. “We have heavy truck traffic, and we have more people in boats, trailers and campers. We need to upgrade the roads.”
The Nebraska Department of Transportation (NDOT) has worked on the state’s expressway plan, but this two-lane portion of Highway 81 isn’t part of the system, according to NDOT district engineer Kevin Domogalla of Norfolk.
“The conversion of this to a four-lane facility is not in the planning stages at this time,” he said.
However, the NDOT has worked to improve safety, particularly at the intersection of U.S. Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12, about 10 miles south of Yankton, Domogalla said.
“We have made some changes to the signing at the junction in the recent past,” he said. “We do have our best team taking a look at this intersection to evaluate it for both near-term and long-term safety improvements.”
Flood points to two other factors for converting the road to a four-lane highway. U.S. Highway 81, also known as the Meridian Highway or Pan American Highway, forms a link from Canada to Mexico. In addition, the Lewis and Clark Lake area sees about 2 million visitors a year.
And that doesn’t include the major trucking route and heavy reliance of northeast Nebraskans on the highway for jobs and health care.
THE PACKAGE
LB 1274 expresses legislative intent to appropriate funds for the planning, design and purchasing of rights-of-way for three highways. They include the following:
• U.S. Highway 81 between Norfolk and the South Dakota border into a four-lane divided highway;
• U.S. Highway 81 between Columbus and York into a four-lane divided highway;
• Nebraska Highway 20 between U.S. Highway 81 and the Iowa border into a four-lane divided highway.
• In addition, the bill includes signage and the development of a gateway entrance at the U.S Highway 81 and Nebraska Highway 12 to alert travelers to the locations of Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake.
The last item takes into account LB 1023, a $200 million package that includes $87 million in upgrades at Niobrara State Park and Lewis and Clark Lake.
“We have an $87 million project for Knox County, which would make a significant increase in traffic for the region,” Flood said.
The upgrades would include replacement of a boat access facility along the Niobrara River in Knox County to provide access to area hunting and fishing. Other projects include construction of an event center and lodge at Niobrara State Park and a major marina expansion at Lewis and Clark Lake.
Flood admits difficulty getting LB 1274 to the floor, as no state senator has made it a priority bill in the unicameral. In addition, the NDOT opposes it for various reasons, he said.
At the Jan. 31 committee hearing, Nebraska Transportation Director John Selmer testified against LB 1274. His objections ranged from available funding to the need to complete other projects already under way.
In addition, Selmer raised constitutional issues, noting the NDOT’s authority to develop its own long-term priorities and projects. Also, he questioned investing funds and manpower into preliminary work on projects that may not come to fruition.
Selmer also questioned whether to tackle all parts of the bill at once or divided them into priorities. “If you do (Highway) 81 and 20, that’s 120 miles. If you do 35, which is a direct connection to Sioux City, but not Yankton, it’s about 75 miles,” he said.
In response, Flood points to the need to complete a number of important road segments around the state.
The NDOT estimates a total cost of $1.07 billion to construct the three corridors, with an estimated cost of $100 million for planning, design and right-of-way costs.
LB 1274 uses a $50 million price tag for planning and design, allowing $16.667 million for each of the next three years. The bill estimates $50 million for acquiring rights-of-way for the three corridors, which would begin following the preliminary planning and design.
The bill assumes increased state funding from the Highway Cash Fund to cover the expenses.
Because LB 1274 only expresses intent to appropriate funds, these provisions have no fiscal impact, according to the legislation. If additional resources should be needed in FY23 or FY24 for right-of-way acquisition, the issue can be handled through the budget request process.
KEEPING WATCH
The introduction of LB 1274 has drawn attention in northeast Nebraska and southeast South Dakota, with numerous parties seeing a huge boost with a four-lane expressway.
Mike Healy of Yankton has worked for years with transportation issues, first for the Yankton Area Chamber of Commerce and now with the Yankton Thrive organization.
Over the years, Healy and other area residents have worked with both South Dakota and Nebraska highway officials. The four-lane Highway 81 hasn’t yet gained traction, but he remains hopeful that Flood’s legislation will provide additional conversation and action.
In particular, Healy noted LB 1274’s recognition of the need to complete planning, design and right-of-way activities. “We have to keep working on it. We never know when they may get more funds and we need to be ready right now,” he said.
Any four-lane segment, such as the Discovery Bridge to Nebraska Highway 121 just south of Yankton, would provide a benefit, Healy said. Past discussions have focused on at least securing four lanes for those heavier traffic areas.
A four-lane highway south of Yankton would tie in well with the four-lane road north of Yankton, Healy said. In addition, Highway 50 offers a four-lane segment from Yankton east to Interstate 29.
“This (expressway) could be a major enhancement,” he said.
In terms of Nebraska lawmakers, Healy points to the tremendous benefits a wider, safer Highway 81 for northeast Nebraska agriculture.
“We’re seeing larger, heavier farm equipment. Agriculture is a huge part of our local economy,” he said. “You also have to look at Yankton as a major livestock community. We have a number of sales with livestock trucks coming from all directions seven days a week.”
A strong highway and bridge system also plays a critical role for economic development, with about 30% of Yankton’s workforce coming from northeast Nebraska, Healy said. An expressway would also benefit residents in reaching health care and other services, he said.
Northeast Nebraska needs a four-lane highway for many reasons, according to Tom Noecker, a former Hartington, Nebraska, mayor now serving as Hartelco CEO and Yankton business owner.
The construction of the four-lane Discovery Bridge provided a major boost toward obtaining an expressway, Noecker said.
“A four-lane bridge was needed if we were ever going to have a four-lane highway,” he said. “Everyone knew the Meridian Bridge (at Yankton) had to be replaced, and the Nebraska DOT wasn’t interested in building a four-lane highway to a two-lane bridge.”
The proposed Highway 81 work wouldn’t be completed for years, but it would meet long-term needs in trucking and other areas, he said.
In terms of safety, Noecker mentioned opportunities to improve current Highway 81 features with an expressway. “If we have a four-lane, there could be more stoplights or that kind of thing,” he said.
KEEPING THE EFFORT ALIVE
Despite such arguments, LB 1274 and a four-lane expressway could face a major uphill climb, at least for this session of the Nebraska unicameral.
At the committee hearing, other state senators noted the bill wasn’t just Flood’s parochial effort to benefit the Norfolk area. The bill would meet other needs around the stat, they said.
Still, Selmer raised concerns about the bill and its precedent, along with its impact on the state’s long-term highway plan. He urged the legislators to consider the many regulatory issues that may push a project out for several years.
In looking at infrastructure, Healy took the long-term view. “An investment in infrastructure today is an investment in tomorrow,” he said.
The successful completion of the Discovery Bridge showed the power of working together across state lines, Healy said.
“We appreciate the opportunity to work with our friends and neighbors in northeast Nebraska, and we’re ready to do it again,” he said.
Follow @RDockendorf on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.