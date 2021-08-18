100 Years Ago
Friday, August 19, 1921
• Sinking of the caisson for pier number three of the Meridian Highway bridge was in progress today, and before night it was expected to be afloat. After that is accomplished construction of the water gates and intake will proceed and the box will then be ready to receive its weight of concrete preparatory to lowering it to the bed of the river. The river is about 14 feet deep at the point where the caisson is being lowered.
• Refuse from the city is being dumped out on the sand bar a considerable distance southeast of town, beyond any danger of becoming a nuisance. Rasmus Anderson opened the new dumping ground recently, since the river fell to its present low stage.
75 Years Ago
Monday, August 19, 1946
• Before a huge crowd Saturday evening, Zack Boughn, golden gloves heavyweight from Randolph, Nebraska, won a thrilling six round decision from Gene Kinman of Sioux City in the main event of the boxing show which added color to the final day of Crofton’s Golden Jubilee celebration.
• Erection of pre-fabricated buildings on the Fort Randall town site has begun and six buildings have been put up. This work is supervised by army engineers and work done by civilian carpenters.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, August 19, 1971
• Camp Happiness, now in its fourth year in a wilderness area on the banks of the Missouri River near Vermillion, concluded its five week summer session last week. The camp, started for “exceptional children,” was open to all this year and provided a great community-building experience.
• Jack Gibson, Republican National committeeman for South Dakota, called Sen. McGovern, “badly out of mainstream thinking,” specifically regarding McGovern’s critique of Nixon’s economic policies. Gibson took it a step further, insinuating McGovern’s dissent were equal to personal attacks against the president.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 19, 1996
• Paper unavailable
