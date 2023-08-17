100 Years Ago
Saturday, August 18, 1923
• Gasoline was still selling at 16 cents a gallon in Yankton today. Nobody seemed to know how long that price would stand, despite the decision of independent dealers, announced at Pierre, to sell at 20 cents starting today. No orders had been received to raise the price and there was no indication when any such orders would come, it was said at the Standard Oil office.
• Governor W.H. McMaster of South Dakota will be in Yankton for the Omaha-Nebraska day of the Yankton county fair, Wednesday, Aug. 29, and an invitation has been extended to Governor C.W. Bryan of Nebraska to be here, with the probability that he will accept.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, August 18, 1948
• A homing pigeon paid a visit to the construction site on Mount Marty the other day, and Jerry Blenert, who is employed there, captured the weary winger and found a message wired to its leg which indicated that it had flown here from Penn State in State College, Penn. He took the bird home, fed it, and freed it again for its homeward flight.
• A distinctive motor vehicle, built to specifications originated by Fire Chief Cecil S. Bauer, is Yankton’s new rural fire truck which was delivered here a week and a half ago after its construction was completed at the Dakota Fire Apparatus company’s shop at Brookings. Seeking a fire truck which would give the most possible protection to fire fighting equipment in all types of weather, Fire Chief Bauer decided on the kind of truck he wanted shortly after the Yankton Community Fire Truck association was formed here last December. He wanted a cab which would allow room for five men to ride inside. And he wanted a body which would keep much of the vital equipment under cover at all times. The cost of the truck was $4,290, while the contract for building the body and installing equipment (500 gallon tank and pump, ladders, lights, siren, etc.) amounted to $4,650.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, August 18, 1973
• Vickie Carter, 16, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Frank Carter of Yankton, is a rodeo queen candidate for the Vermillion Missouri Valley Rodeo set tonight and tomorrow afternoon. Vickie is a Yankton High School junior with ambitions toward veterinary medicine. She has been riding since age five, and this year has been competing in women’s performance competition in horse shows in South Dakota, Iowa, Minnesota and Nebraska.
• The Clay County Fair and 4-H Achievement Days, the fastest growing agricultural and entertainment exposition in the area, opens August 20 for a three-day slate of activities. New and expanded this year for the fair are expansion of open class exhibits, added entertainment and an increase in commercial exhibits.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 18, 1998
• His speeches and presentations have motivated thousands, and his story inspired a movie. He is known for his emphasis on success and excellence, and now Billy Mills will be coming to share his philosophy at Mount Marty College. Mills, a South Dakota native who grew up on the Pine Ridge Indian Reservation, staged one of the greatest upsets in sports history by winning the Gold Medal in the 10,000 meters at the 1964 Games in Tokyo. Since that day on which he set an Olympic record, he has remained the only American to ever win the 10,000 meters.
• Carol Ryan is proof that an innovative mind can also be an award-winning mind. Ryan, a park ranger and visitor center manager with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, has been awarded the Hiram M. Chittenden Award for Interpretive Excellence at a Senior Leaders Conference in Dallas.
