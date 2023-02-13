The District 18 legislative delegation — Sen. Jean M. Hunhoff and Reps. Mike Stevens and Julie Auch — shared their views on the proposed repeal of the 4.5% food tax during a cracker barrel session Saturday at CMTEA/RTEC.
During her reelection campaign last fall, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the repeal, and she has said it is her “number one priority” of the 2023 legislative session.
“Citizens want some kind of tax decrease. That’s plain and that’s out there,” Hunhoff said. “It goes back to these ongoing dollars. … (Noem) has taken out those sales tax dollars and that’s what her budget is based on.”
However, Stevens pointed out that the Legislature cannot make the mistake of miscalculating how much money there is based on inflation.
“We don’t want to make an agreement that we’re going to do this and find out a year or two later that we don’t have the funds to do it versus one-time,” Stevens said. “One-time is how Grandpa and Grandma would give you 10 bucks one Christmas, but you couldn’t count on it the next year. It’s a one-time (thing) when you hear we’ve got this surplus and all that can be one-time money. That’s not a guarantee we’re going to have it from this point on. There has to be something, regardless of which tax it is, that we can rely upon to fill that gap.”
Stevens added that no one in the state knows more about taxes than Hunhoff, a longtime member of appropriations committees in Pierre.
Hunhoff said she has also had meetings with economists to learn more about where the state is financially.
“We’re trying to dig that information out (on how the economy is growing), and what’s being seen right now is that it isn’t organic growth in business and economy,” Hunhoff said. “Inflation has been a big factor.
“We haven’t heard from the governor what those new revenue sources are other than the growth in the economy. I’m not convinced that’s entirely the clear picture that’s out there, and I’m looking for more data.”
Stevens mentioned that there has been money allocated but has not been dispersed, and that when that money is distributed, it will play a role in discovering what the state’s “real baseline” is as far as revenue.
“It’s difficult at this point to determine where we really are financially,” he said. “I’ve always been in favor of the incremental tax that we look at each year and before we jump on whatever number or tax that you’re looking at to go down to zero (percent) or whatever it might be.”
Auch said she was not ready to reveal her exact position on the tax cuts.
“The state sales tax and the tax on groceries seem to be a fairly equivalent across the state, so I haven’t decided where I’m leaning on any of those (issues),” she said. “But I am looking forward to the information and debate that we hear in committees and on the floor.”
The other issues that were discussed include:
• House Bill 1133, having to do with CO2 pipelines;
• House Bill 1234 for education for private schools. The governor has proposed a 5% increase in funding, but Stevens wants 8%;
• House Bill 1080, which passed this week on transgender health care for children;
Stevens said that both sides “want to do what’s best for the child regardless of who they are. There can be differences of opinions as to the best way to do it.” He added he voted for the bill.
Auch also voted for the bill, stating until someone “become of age, there needs to be concern and protection”;
• Senate Bills 139 and 116 that have to do with election administration;
• Medicaid expansion and a hotel tax for tourists;.
