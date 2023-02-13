Legislative Forum
Buy Now

District 18 Rep. Mike Stevens answers a question during Saturday’s legislative cracker barrel in Yankton.

 Kelly Hertz/P&D

The District 18 legislative delegation — Sen. Jean M. Hunhoff and Reps. Mike Stevens and Julie Auch — shared their views on the proposed repeal of the 4.5% food tax during a cracker barrel session Saturday at CMTEA/RTEC.

During her reelection campaign last fall, Gov. Kristi Noem proposed the repeal, and she has said it is her “number one priority” of the 2023 legislative session.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.