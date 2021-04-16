The End Of A Mission

They don’t know where it came from, but Cindy Somer and Laurie Peterson think their congregation’s name, Peace Church, fits perfectly.
Since its founding about 30 years ago, the Yankton church has offered a peaceful place for all, regardless of their station in life, the two women said.
“We welcome anyone, and not just as church members,” Somer said. “We’ve hosted many community groups here at the church. We open our doors to everyone.”
Peterson agreed, noting the congregation has emphasized inclusiveness.
“We feel the need to let people know they’re loved,” she said. “We’re a safe place and a safe building. Anyone can come here.”
Besides serving its own members, the congregation has provided a number of outreach services for the community.
However, that mission will end during the next month as Peace Church, affiliated with the Presbyterian Church of the USA, will close its doors.
The church was constructed in 1994 and has remained at its current location in northern Yankton, on 31st Street west of Chan Gurney Airport. However, its membership numbers — and even its formal name — have changed over the years.
As a result, Peace Church members have voted to disband as a congregation. The church, which reached 125 members at one time, currently has 18 active members.
Peace Church will hold a closing service at 1:30 p.m. April 25, with a reception afterwards. Because of the pandemic, masks will be required for those in attendance.
“It will be a normal worship service, with nothing special planned for it,” Somer said. “This will be one of the few times we’ve gathered in the last year. With the pandemic, it’s been hard to have anything inside. We had worship last September when we could meet outside for the service.”
For members, the final service will provide an opportunity to gather one last time. However, it will also remain difficult to say good-bye.
“It’ll be emotional, and it’ll be the gamut of emotions,” Somer said. “But we’ve been talking about this long time. Together, we voted on (disbanding) and the procedure for doing it.”
Peace Church may disband, but its structure will continue as a house of worship. The building has been sold to another church — the sale will close next month — with funds going to the Presbytery of South Dakota, based in Sioux Falls.
“The money goes to the presbytery, but we have a say in how the funds will be used,” Somer said. “At this point, I don’t think we should say who purchased our building, but it’s good to see it will continue as a church. That’s one positive thing.”
DEALING WITH CHALLENGES
COVID-19 has made things more difficult for Peace Church, Somer said. Without holding services, members have watched videos and livestream services or attended services at other denominations.
Those circumstances made it difficult to remain a congregation, but it wasn’t the reason for disbanding, Somer said.
‘This wasn’t just about the pandemic,” she said. “We had starting talking about this and having a discussion for some time.”
Peace Church doesn’t have its own pastor, Somer said. The congregation uses a moderator provided by the Presbytery of Sioux Falls through its pulpit supply program.
“We’ve had a moderator for the past three years, and he comes once a month,” she said. “We also have members as lay preachers who lead us in worship. We’ve been creative about our Sundays. We do what needs to be done.”
At the first, the Presbytery of Sioux Falls oversaw the church, Peterson said. Peace Church was chartered in 2005, allowing it to make its own decisions and run its own affairs. Through the years, the church’s membership has declined for a number of reasons.
“This church was started 27 years ago, and we were 27 years younger, but times change,” she said. “We’ve all gotten older, and we have members who died or moved out of Yankton. The children have gotten married and moved away. Some have transferred to other churches and denominations.”
In the process, more and more ministries and responsibilities, along with maintaining the church building, have fallen on fewer and fewer people, Peterson said. “You just added one more thing to the list of what you needed to do,” she said.
Peace Church has retained its Presbyterian affiliation throughout its history. However, members dropped the denomination from its name about six years ago. The congregation voted unanimously for the change, hoping it would attract people from all faiths to their Sunday services, according to a Press & Dakotan article at the time.
A HISTORY OF SERVICE
Somer and Peterson have been with the church since its beginning.
Peterson, originally from Viborg, grew up attending a Presbyterian congregation in neighboring Hurley. She has been a member of Peace Church since its origin, even when the first services were held at the Human Services Center (HSC) chapel.
Somer, the church secretary, joined Peace Church when she moved to Yankton. For her, it’s been the only church home she has known here.
While a smaller congregation, Peace Church has remained active not only among its members but for the entire community and region, Peterson said.
“We were small, but we were busy,” she said.
Through the years, Peace Church has led worship services at HSC and also at the now-closed Yankton Care Center.
In addition, the church has provided a meeting place for Girl Scout troops, the Stampin’ Up Club, the Yankton Area Literacy Council, ERTH (Ecumenical Religious Training for the Handicapped) and PFLAG.
“When our numbers were strong, we had a yearly soup kitchen and fellowship. That was always a good time,” Peterson said. “We’ve sent volunteers to the Banquet (food ministry). We still do, but now it’s with other churches because we don’t have enough members on our own.”
In the same way, Peace Church merged some of its youth activities with others because of smaller numbers, Peterson said.
“We had Bible school every summer,” she said “It was initially just ourselves, and then we worked with other denominations. We took turns (hosting it) each year. We had huge numbers, like 80 kids.”
Church members, including the children, were part of an annual Yankton celebration, Peterson said. “We were in the Riverboat Days Parade, which was a lot of fun,” she said.
MAKING THE DECISION
Both the church disbanding and sale finalization followed a process, Somer said. The session, or elders, passed a resolution that was taken to the congregation for its approval. The resolution then went to the Presbytery of South Dakota for its approval.
Peace Church’s closure reflects many of the changes that have occurred both locally and as a society, Peterson said.
“We have so many churches for a town the size of Yankton,” she said. “We have probably two dozen churches for a community of 15,000. The numbers just aren’t there.”
Even larger reasons are the major social changes and attitudes toward church membership, Peterson said.
“There has been such a change in lifestyles during the last 15 to 20 years, and there has been such a change in church life,” she said. “Now, you have so many other Sunday activities. You see a lot of sports events on Sunday morning. You have things like family activities and changes in the work week. Church just keeps getting pushed down the ladder.”
The method of worship has also changed greatly over the years, Peterson said. Many people have opted to watch church services and sermons at any time in the comfort of their homes.
“Even before the pandemic, you had so many ways of watching a church service,” she said. “You could find it on TV or livestreamed at any day and at any time.”
Both Somer and Peterson said they have missed the worship and fellowship during the pandemic, a feeling that will continue with the loss of their church.
“I like to visit and I like to be around people,” she said. “This (pandemic) has continued for a year, and I’ve missed all of these things at church so much.”
Somer agreed, noting the loss of her church family. “I’ll miss the camaraderie and the sense of community. It was a good place to have a congregation,” she said.
Where do the Peace Church members go from here?
“Under the Presbyterian system, you can transfer your membership to a different Presbyterian congregation or another denomination,” Somer said. “Or you don’t need to decide right now. You can just hold your membership in trust.”
Church members are conducting inventory and taking care of final details. Somer and Peterson have gone through the “memory box” of church memorabilia, which will likely be donated to the Presbyterian historical society.
One thing will remain — a mural that holds special meaning for Peterson.
For Somer, it’s time to turn the page on a new chapter.
“All good things come to an end,” she said. “There will be a new beginning, it just won’t be here.”
