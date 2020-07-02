Desirae Kay Scott, 1307 W. 8th Street, Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Russell James Reiner, Homeless, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $606.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $675.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Elijah Everett Wohlman, St. Helena, Neb.; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor; Operate vehicle without securing title certificate; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cody Earl Milk, Sioux Falls; Grand theft-more than $2,500 and less than $5,000.01; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possess tools/weapon intending to commit burglary; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession of stolen property; Dismissed by prosecutor; Burglary-3rd degree; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended with 13 days credit.
Korbin Ryver Postma, 608 E. 6th St., Yankton; Disorderly conduct; $122.50; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissal-reduction.
Michael Stracqualursi, 415 W. 15th, Lot 13, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; $411.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended with 7 days credit.
Kevin Wayne Hisek, 2400 Douglas, Lot 65, Yankton; Pass on right-driving off pavement; $122.50.
Robert Dale Friedenbach, 807 E. 12th Street, Yankton, Speeding on other roadways; $107.50.
Patrick Roy Brewer, 2800 N. broadway Ave., #7, Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Raymond Darnell Roberson, 815 Picotte Street, Apt. 8, Yankton; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Renewal registration during assigned month; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $106.50; Penintentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years suspended and 9 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Mickey Allan Denato, Freeman; Violation protection order/stalking/physical injury; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Aaron Robert Marek, 1409 Ash St., Yankton; No driver’s license; $122.50.
Michael Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Jennifer Joy Osborn, St. Helena, Neb.; Habitual offender-1 or 2 prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $856.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Three years probation.
Kelvin Rinzy, Sioux Falls; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $723.50; Penitentiary sentence of 3 years suspended with 16 days credit.
Skyler Culp, 711 W. 4th, Yankton; Burglary-3rd degree; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 49 days credit; Grand theft-more than $1,000 and less than or equal to $2,500; Dismissed by prosecutor; Petty theft-1st degree-more $400; Dismissed by prosecutor; Criminal entry of motor vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Vasiliy Vasilyevich Lyzhnik, Sioux Falls; Speeding on other roadways; $147.50.
Charles Kelley, Junior, Avon; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $272.50.
Charles Thornton, 2311 Douglas, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Lewis Jarel Simms, 1305 W. 8th St., Apt. 5, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to put another in fear of bodily harm; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury 3rd or subsequent offense; Recharged by information; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Recharged by information.
Christopher Lee Corbin, 410 Burleigh Street, Apt. 5, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; $106.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 2 years, 6 months suspended and 9 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Jonah Kincaid Fee, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 504, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50; Operate vehicle without securing title certificate; $122.50.
Frank Schnabel, 1200 E. 14th St., Yankton; No motorcycle driver license; $122.50.
Michael Brown, 603 Green St., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume, possess tobacco under 18; $97.50.
Joeleonn Prentinicco Deontae Ward, 515 Linn St., Yankton; Driving under influence-3rd offense; License revoked for 2 years; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; Recharged by information.
Silas Ishmael Shepherd, 412 Burleigh Street #2, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $1,158; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 4 years suspended and 2 days credit; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by indictment.
Michael Gary Meyer, 1704 Pearl Street, Yankton; Failure to make proper stop at stop intersection; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-3rd offense; $2,230.50; License revoked for 10 years; Jail sentence of 2 years suspended; Probation three years; Driving under influence-1st offense; Punishment enhanced by Part II information; Disobey judicial process; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by information; Driving under influence-4th offense; Recharged by indictment.
Robert Joseph Redowl, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on a state highway; $127.50.
