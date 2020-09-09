Jamie Gartner, Davis; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Maribeth Bobeldyke, Hoskins, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Chanea Guardarrama, 116 Rainbow St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Joseph Huber, 3203 Aurora Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Danyalle Reynolds, 413 Walnut #3, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Marco Antonio Basilio, 415 W. 15th St. Lot 14, Yankton; Fishing without license-resident; $107.50; License revoked for one year.
Hillarie Hartley, McRae-Helena, Ga.; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Gary Schulenberg, 1511 John Street #1, Yankton; Intentional damage to property-$400 or less; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Madison Catherine Schaefer, 507 West 6th Street, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Christian Garcia, Lemon Grove, Calif.; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ethan Klasi, N. Sioux City, Iowa; Failure to maintain financial responsibility; $100 fine; $100 suspended fine; $68.50 court costs/surcharges; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50; Speeding on other roadways; $127.50.
Stuart Redwing, Bloomfield, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $178.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Kenneth Suurmeier, Lesterville; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $203.50; Jail sentence of 30 days.
Alec Barta, Gayville; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mallory Rose Jansen, 609 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Yoandri Pena Izquierdo, 511 Burleigh St., Apt. 1, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jacob Lefebvere, 601 Maple Street, Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury; $733.50; Jail sentence of 180 days with 130 days suspended and 13 days credit; Domestic abuse/aggravated assault-choking; Recharged by information.
Joseph Huber, 3203 Aurora Street, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; $272.50.
Larry Allen Huckbody, Pine River, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $196.50.
Jason C. Stone Arrow, 1113 Kennedy Drive, Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Travis Lee Bohy, Junior, Tecumseh, Neb.; Simple assault; Dismissed by prosecutor; False report to authorities; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Cynthia J. Redwing, Bloomfield, Neb.; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $179.47; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jacob Wayne Lefebvere, 601 Maple Street, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Suspended execution of sentence; $664.50; Penitentiary sentence of five years suspended; Three years probation; Impersonation to deceive law enforcement officer; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Michael Tacke, 807 West St. Apt. 3, Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
William Cohen, Sioux City, Iowa; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
Mark Alan Langley, Mission Hill; Expired annual inspection; $182.50.
Jonah Fee, 1200 W. 30th Street Apt. 108, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Charlene T. Iron Star, Roslyn; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $226.05; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Samantha Kortan, Utica; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Cory Lee Venables, 712 East 14th Street, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $386.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 10 days suspended.
Terry Robert Anderson, Volin; Following too closely; $132.50; Seat belt violation; $25.
Justin Dean Prairiechicken, 412 Pearl Street, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $168.50; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Austin Hand, Midland; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Darrell Eugene Williams, 500 W. 4th Street, Yankton; Possession of stolen property; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Laurel Alisa Friedenbach, Canton; Speeding on other roadways; $177.50.
Sonia Jimenez, Sioux Falls; Pets to be leashed; Dismissed-not timely filed.
