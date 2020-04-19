VIBORG — A 55-year-old man died Saturday afternoon in a motorcycle crash approximately three miles north of Viborg.
According to a press release from the Department of Public Safety, a 2015 Victory Magnum motorcycle was southbound on South Dakota Highway 19 near mile marker 40 when the driver lost control at 4:54 p.m. Saturday. The motorcycle eventually skidded and the driver was thrown from the motorcycle. He was not wearing a helmet and was pronounced dead at the scene.
The name of the deceased has not yet been released pending notification of family members. He was the only person involved.
South Dakota’s Highway Patrol continues to investigate the crash. All information is only preliminary at this point.
The Highway Patrol is part of the South Dakota Department of Public Safety.
