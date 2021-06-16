COLUMBUS, Neb. — Summer activities will soon be underway and with people getting back out to their favorite lake spots, Nebraska Public Power District (NPPD) wants boaters to remember safe boating practices and the importance of stopping the spread of invasive species.
Invasive species, such as zebra mussels, can very easily be spread from one pond or lake to another if boat owners don’t make sure all the water has been emptied out of their boat at each location it’s used. When zebra mussels get into a waterway, they stick to every surface available and begin multiplying at a rapid pace, many times clogging intake structures to facilities. These reasons are why boaters should always clean, drain and dry their watercraft whenever they’re done using it.
“As people begin to boat and enjoy summer activities, it’s vital that we prevent the spread of invasive species like zebra mussels in NPPD’s water resources, such as Lake Maloney or the Sutherland Reservoir,” says NPPD Director of Corporate Environmental and Water Resources Joe Citta. “If zebra mussels were to get into our water resources, they could damage or cause issues at any of the electric generating plants that use them.”
Lake Maloney, the Sutherland Reservoir, and a portion of Lake Ogallala are all part of the Sutherland Canal system, which provides cooling water for Gerald Gentleman Station and powers the North Platte Hydro. The canal system is fed from water out of Lake McConaughey and eventually ends up in the South Platte River.
Safety should also be front-of-mind when using NPPD’s water resources for recreational purposes, and the public should follow all regulations established and enforced by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission. Fishing along the Sutherland Canal is a popular activity, but the steep banks and fast-moving waters can be extremely dangerous if anyone were to fall in the canal. As a safety precaution when fishing along these areas, it is encouraged to bring another person along or let a family or friend know when and where you are going to be there, and always have a life jacket when near the water.
