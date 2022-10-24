• Dora Douville, 25, Vermillion, was arrested Saturday on a facility hold for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.
• Stivan Garcia Aguilar, Yankton, was arrested Sunday for driving under the influence.
• Brian Beach, 57, Gayville, was arrested Sunday for simple assault (domestic).
• Stacy Foote, 42, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a warrant for arrest after indictment possession of controlled substance and possession of drug paraphernalia.
• Reydel Plasencia, 29, Yankton, was arrested Sunday on a probation hold for court services, driving with a revoked license and driving under the influence (third).
(0) comments
