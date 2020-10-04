At a brief outdoor ceremony Saturday, South Dakota honored Sgt. Allen D. Kokesh Jr. by naming the eastbound Highway 50 bridge over the James River after the Yankton man who died in 2006 from injuries sustained while serving his country in Iraq.
The idea of naming bridges came out of a conversation that Greg Whitlock, secretary of the Department of Veterans Affairs, who led Saturday’s ceremony, and Gen. Jeffrey Marlette had last year with Gov. Kristi Noem, according to a prerecorded address Noem made for the ceremony.
“One of the things I appreciate most about those who served is that they didn't rely on someone else to protect freedom,” Noem said. “Veterans didn't assume someone else would make the sacrifices so your kids could sleep safely in their beds each night they raised their hand. They said yes to the call. Some even made the ultimate sacrifice.”
Marlette was represented at the ceremony by Brigadier Gen. Marshall Michaels.
“This bridge serves as a reminder to all of us that freedom is not free, and it must be fought for and protected,” Michaels told the audience. “So, as we pass over this bridge, we are reminded of the sacrifices of Allen Jr. and his family that paid for our freedom. We owe them a debt of gratitude that we've never repaid.”
Kokesh was injured in Baghdad in 2005 when two IEDs exploded near his Humvee while on patrol. He was a member of the Charlie Battery, 1st Battalion, 147th Field Artillery based out of Yankton.
His family attended the ceremony, as did several members from his unit, now called Bravo Battery.
“My family has crossed this bridge thousands of times. For Allen, the last time was 15 years ago, on this date, as members of Charlie battery made their way to prepare for deployment to Iraq,” Allen’s sister, Chax Schoemacher, told the group. “These fine men and women represent the bravery within all of us to do what is right, to protect those we love. I want to say on behalf of my family, ‘Thank you.’”
The ceremony concluded with Kokesh’s family unveiling the sign that will be posted at the bridge in his honor.
