Memorial Day: We Must Remember Sacrifices

During three tours of military duty, Dan Klimisch served alongside fellow soldiers who would later lose their lives in battle.
On Monday, he shared some of their stories during the Memorial Day program at the Yankton County Government Center.
Klimisch, a retired Army officer and decorated veteran, has served in Kuwait, South Korea and Iraq. He now serves as a Yankton County commissioner, among other leadership roles, and as quartermaster for VFW Post 791 of Yankton.
During Monday’s program, Klimisch read a few names of Yankton County’s fallen from different eras. But he also focused on the millions of men and women who gave their lives for people who would never know them and their ultimate sacrifice.
“We honor their heroic sacrifice to the nation. These (Yankton County) names are familiar to you because they were born here, lived here and had family here. We honor their heroic service to our nation,” he said.
“But today, I introduce you to some new people who have served that you don’t know, and you probably never heard of and now you will never have the opportunity to meet. But I remember them.”
One of them, Staff Sgt. John L. Hartman Jr. of North Carolina, literally put himself in the place of another soldier. Hartman offered to take the spot of a man in his platoon after that man’s wife had a baby. The soldier was scheduled to go to Iraq, so Hartman went instead of him.
“John didn’t have to go on his third combat tour to Iraq,” Klimisch said, adding Hartman would always put others first. “John cared about those around him. He cared for his soldiers, and he cared for his friends.”
Hartman died Nov. 30, 2006, in Baghdad.
He was responding to a request for help from another unit under heavy attack when he was hit by an Explosively Formed Projectile (EFP), Klimisch said.
“John died on the dusty side of the road in Baghdad,” he added.
In another example, Klimisch served in South Korea with Captain Hayes Clayton of Georgia. After serving in South Korea, Hayes was sent to a combat zone to train Iraqi police.
Hayes died Christmas Day 2006 while taking his soldiers to a nearby base for a hot meal, Klimisch said. The soldier died in Balad of wounds suffered from an explosive.
He and his wife, Monica, had been married for a little more than a year. Their son, Hayes Clayton III, was born two months before Clayton left for duty in Iraq.
Klimisch’s third profile was of Master Sergeant Jared N. Van Aalst from New Hampshire. Van Aalst enlisted in the United States Army in August 1995. He ultimately graduated from Ranger School and attended Sniper School.
After serving for two years as a squad leader, Van Aalst was selected as an instructor and a shooter in the U.S. Army Marksmanship Unit at Fort Benning. He deployed to Afghanistan for the first time in 2003 and then to Iraq. After his promotion to platoon sergeant, he was deployed twice to Iraq in 2005 and to Afghanistan in 2006.
Van Aalst died Aug. 4, 2010, from wounds sustained while his unit was conducting combat operations in Afghanistan. He was on his sixth deployment. He left behind his wife and children.
“He was an inspiration to all he met,” Klimisch said, describing Van Aalst as “a true warrior in every way.”
Van Aalst was posthumously awarded his third Purple Heart and his third Bronze Star, he added.
Klimisch said the trio represent just a handful of examples of the bravery and sacrifice shown by those who made the ultimate sacrifice.
“I hope these few stories I shared with you today connect you to people, people that you don’t know and probably never heard of, and now you don’t have the opportunity to meet,” Klimisch said. “These people died for you, so that you may live in peace.”
During Monday’s speech, Klimisch said he considers himself fortunate to live in the United States.
“I stand here today in the community that I live and in somber reflection, but with a sense of true gratitude and appreciation. I am living in the greatest society that the world has ever seen,” he said.
“I appreciate that we live in a nation where I have the luxury to take for granted the many freedoms we enjoy each and every day. We are here to honor those who have fallen in service to our great nation.
“In service to us, these warriors served and suffered and sacrificed everything. Those who have died so we may live in peace. If we close our eyes, we can still see their faces. And if you listen closely, you can still hear their voices in the wind.”
Those fallen military members ask but one thing, Klimisch said.
“They say, ‘Remember us! Remember us!’ For sacrifice means nothing without remembrance,” he said.
Klimisch referred to what he considers a growing disconnect between the military and the general population.
“Fewer and fewer American feel the need or call to service,” he said. “As our World War II, Korea, Vietnam and even our Gulf War veterans pass in ever greater numbers, there are few veterans left to carry the torch of freedom and remembrance for our nation to see. What can we do about that?”
Klimisch referred to a scene in the World War II-era movie “Saving Private Ryan” featuring Tom Hanks as Capt. John Miller with the 2nd Ranger Platoon charged with finding Private Ryan from the 101st Airborne and bringing him home.
“The Band of Brothers had almost given up hope. In one of the last scenes, after the American reinforcements arrived, Capt. Miller is laying on the ground mortally wounded and in his dying breath, he pulled Private Ryan toward him with the final words, ‘Earn this! Earn this!’” Klimisch said.
“That’s the challenge I leave with every one of you today. Earn this! You leave here today in reflection and remembrance, but tomorrow, go out into your community and earn this, earn the privilege we take for granted.”
